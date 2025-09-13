Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
Henry Cavill gets injured while training for Chad Stahelski's Highlander, production of film shifted to 2026

Sept 13, 2025

Henry Cavill was injured during pre-production while training for the film. The production was slated to begin by the end of this year.

The makers of the Henry Cavill-starrer Highlander are likely to delay the film's production following the actor's injury while training. Directed by Chad Stahelski of John Wick fame, the upcoming film from Amazon, MGM’s United Artists banner stars Henry in the titular role of MacLeod, alongside Russell Crowe as Ramirez and Dave Bautista as the savage warrior named The Kurgen.

In Highlander, Henry Cavill will star as MacLeod.
According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Henry was injured during pre-production while training for the film. As a result, the production, which was slated to begin by the end of this year, is getting pushed to 2026.

The original Highlander film was released in 1986 and starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, a Medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior.

With the help of a swordsman named Ramirez (Sean Connery), the titular Highlander battles other immortals across the centuries, culminating in a modern battle in which, like the classic line of dialogue goes, “there can be only one.”

The new take on Highlander is produced by Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt alongside Neal H Moritz, Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

Michael Finch has penned the script for the film.

