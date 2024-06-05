Hollywood’s ‘Bad Boy’ Will Smith gives a glimpse of real action shot vs reel action show. Watch viral video

There’s a dedicated fan following for action packed films, who often wonder how those adrenaline-pumping scenes are shot. Well, Hollywood actor Will Smith has tried to give an answer by sharing a sneak peek into the reel world versus the real world while shooting a fight sequence. (Also read: From wizards to warriors: Hollywood’s sequel spectacle to take centerstage in 2024) Will Smith’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be released on June 6.

The actor, who is awaiting the release of his film Bad Boys: Ride or Die, took to social media to share a clip in which he is seen filming a fight sequence, with guns, drama and thrill. And the clip is going viral on social media.

The scene

Will took to Instagram to post a behind the scenes clip from the sets of his film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. In the clip, he is seen filming a fight sequence as he is seen holding a gun.

Wearing a harness with a camera attached, the actor is seen operating the camera movement as he shoots the sequence.

The clip is divided into two parts. One, where he is filming, with the crew around him, and the second clip is the way we get to see it on the screen, where it is just him against the villain.

He posted the clip on Instagram, writing, “Just wait until you guys to see this scene in @badboys…”.

The clip is getting a lot of attention from the film buffs. “Incredíble,” wrote one user, with one writing, “That's wassup. I always wanted to know how those shots were filmed”.

One social media user called the scene “crazy”. Another social media user exclaimed, “That’s crazy how that’s done”.

“Dope! We need a Bad Boys the video game,” shared one user, with one adding, “The coolest scène in the movieeee!!!!You did greattt mr.Smith!!!”

Bad Boys return

The fourth entry in the franchise, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, tweaks the script on career detectives Mike (Will) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence), forcing them to work on the other side of the law when their late captain (Joe Pantoliano), who died in a twist in 2020's Bad Boys For Life, is posthumously framed in a corruption conspiracy. The film shows the duo going on the run to clear his name and legacy, as well as their own reputations.

The film will be released on the big screen in India on June 6. It also stars Eric Dane, Venessa Hudgens, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, Joe Pantoliano, and many more. The film is directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah.