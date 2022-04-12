Indian TV actor Sweta Keswani on working in Hollywood: It’s not been a walk in the park

Sweta Keswani rose to fame after starring in TV shows like Abhimaan, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, and for the past 11 years, she has been working towards building her career in Hollywood, which is finally coming to fruition. She will be seen in comedy film As They Made Us which and series Roar with Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie. “

“I’ve been living in New York! For the last 11 years; it’s been raising my daughter Ismara, collaborating with actors, writers and creative people, honing my craft. And trying to break through into the business here- literally from scratch. Nothing I’d done in India career-wise translated to work here. Only once casting people love an audition and look into the final list of selected actors do they go online to look at their past credentials. But to get to that point is tremendously hard work. Years of patience and persistence,” she tells us.

Keswani, who has had guest roles in series like The Blacklist and New Amsterdam, says it has not been an easy journey, since people it is harder to find a manager who pushes for and stands up for you.

“No one knew me here or my long history on Indian television and no one cared. I was barely on social media. The shift happened ever so gradually after hundreds of auditions and hundreds of hours and dollars in accent work and coaching with different acting coaches in Los Angeles and New York. The traction is just since the last two years when preparation finally met opportunity. And the hard work started paying off. It’s not been a walk in the park as you can see! But it’s given me tremendous fortitude and added volumes to my skill set as an actor,” she says.

However, Keswani, who has co-written and co-produced a web series pre-pandemic that won an award of excellence at The Vegas Movie Awards besides working regularly in plays with Theatre companies locally, says she wouldn’t take away the hustle in retrospect.

“Plus if I worked the long hours I had in the past in India when I first moved here to New York I would’ve never gotten the time with my one and only child, my most precious asset, Ismara, who needed me in her formative years,” she ends.