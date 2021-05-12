Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / International Nurses Day 2021: Emilia Clarke says nurses 'continue to amaze us all in their unceasing care'
Emilia Clarke posted a video on Instagram to wish nurses across the world.
International Nurses Day 2021: Emilia Clarke says nurses 'continue to amaze us all in their unceasing care'

Actor Emilia Clarke, who wished nurses on International Nurses Day, is also the ambassador for Royal College of Nursing in the United Kingdom.
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 08:41 PM IST

Lauding the dedication shown by nurses over the last year amid pandemic and in ordinary times too, actor Emilia Clarke on Wednesday sent out a heartfelt message to the nurses and wished them a happy International Nurses Day.

The 34-year-old star hopped on to Instagram and posted a video message dedicated to all the nurses in the world.

She said, "Hi everyone! I'd like to wish all nursing staff a very happy International Nurses Day. Over the last year, the dedication of the nursing staff has shown through. All of us across the world have seen first hand--the fundamental role play in keeping patients safe and providing vital care."

She added, "Today, the Royal College of Nursing is marking Nurses Day by putting the spotlight on the incredible work nursing staff do. Both in the pandemic and ordinary times too."


Clarke who is the ambassador for Royal College of Nursing, expressed pride in holding the position, and stated, "Seeing and hearing about the amazing work of nursing staff has done during the covid pandemic, and how you have gone above and beyond this last year -- I've never been proud to be your ambassador. Thank you for everything you do for your patients every single day, and I hope you have a wonderful International Nurses Day 2021."

Along with the heartfelt video message, the Last Christmas star noted in the caption, "I continue to be so proud to be @thercn ambassador! Nurses across the world continue to amaze us all in their unceasing care and love for their patients during this incredibly frightening time for us all."

Also read: Zack Snyder, Huma Qureshi build temporary hospital facility in Delhi to 'help fight the pandemic'

The Game Of Thrones actor added, "In 2021, we seek to show how nursing will look into the future as well how the profession will transform the next stage of healthcare. Please join me today in celebrating all nurses everywhere for being our constant when everything around is anything but."

Concluding the note, Clarke sent love to all the nurses and said, "All my love to all the Nurses across the globe every day but especially today!!#Nursesday2021 #alltheloveinalltheworld."

International Nurses Day is observed annually around the world on May 12 to commemorate nurses and the nursing profession globally. The day also happens to be the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, an English nurse who was also a social reformer and a statistician.

