ITV's Love Island: All Stars filming postponed after wildfires break out near villa

The third season of ITV'S Love Island: All Stars has been postponed indefinitely after wildfires erupted near the South African villa. The show was set to premiere on Monday, January 12. ITV has indefinitely postponed the shoot of Love Island: All Stars, set to release on January 12, due to ongoing wildfires near the filming site. (Instagram/peacock)

Broadcaster ITV announced the halt of filming and production via the show's official Instagram page. The post read, "Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed. Health and safety are our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore, the transmission of "Love Island: All Stars" will be delayed until a date to be confirmed."

Multiple blazes were being fought The All-Star series was already in pre-launch mode when major wildfires broke out in the Western Cape region of South Africa, close to the villa in Franschhoek near Cape Town. The show's cast and crew had gathered here ahead of the filming.

Authorities are collaborating with the South African Air Force to battle multiple blazes, leading to road closures.

A road next to the villa was reportedly closed due to the fires. Some areas affected by the fires have made progress, according to local fire services, as of January 9.

However, other areas, like Langrug, Franschhoek, and Boland, are still "out of control."

An insider source told The Mirror, "It's a nightmare. It's left the team scrambling to arrange alternative options on what's the most difficult day in terms of logistics for the crew. It's called the "Get In" day and they need to make sure that the islanders don't get a glimpse of each other before arriving at the villa."

