Influencer accidentally swims in sewage water in Cape Town: 'I made a terrible mistake'

An influencer who shared a video of herself swimming in foamy waters at a Cape Town beach was shocked when comments flooded her video, informing her that she was swimming in sewage water. Michelle Sky Hayward shared a video on Instagram, appearing confused when she went to the beach for a morning swim and found the water dirty and full of foam. However, she did not stop and ventured into the water anyway.

In her video, she is seen laughing and frolicking in the murky water. "Let's go swimming. This is my favourite spot; it is so beautiful," she says as she continues to swim in the dirty water, almost ingesting the sewage foam at one point.

"That is salty," she remarks.

However, once she posted the video, social media flooded the comments to share the disgusting truth.

"You're swimming in raw sewage," one of them said.

"Can someone please tell her that she is swimming in sewage foam," replied another.

"That foam is sewage, I hope you know that," remarked a third user.

"I fear I have made a terrible mistake," she said, sharing all the replies she received on the video.

However, many others claimed that the water was just murky and now filled with sewage.

"It really depends. It could be just regular seafoam. You would know if it’s foam from sewage overflow/runoff," said one of them.