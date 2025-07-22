Influencer accidentally swims in sewage water in Cape Town: 'I made a terrible mistake'

An influencer, Michelle Sky Hayward, shared a video of her swimming in foamy waters at a Cape Town beach, later realising it was sewage.
An influencer who shared a video of herself swimming in foamy waters at a Cape Town beach was shocked when comments flooded her video, informing her that she was swimming in sewage water. Michelle Sky Hayward shared a video on Instagram, appearing confused when she went to the beach for a morning swim and found the water dirty and full of foam. However, she did not stop and ventured into the water anyway.
In her video, she is seen laughing and frolicking in the murky water. "Let's go swimming. This is my favourite spot; it is so beautiful," she says as she continues to swim in the dirty water, almost ingesting the sewage foam at one point.