James Cameron to adapt Charles Pellegrino's book Ghosts of Hiroshima after Avatar sequels

Filmmaker James Cameron, who is known for his award winning projects like Titanic and Avatar, has reportedly bought the rights to Charles Pellegrino's upcoming book 'Ghosts of Hiroshima', reported Variety. (Also read: James Cameron reveals title of Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington's Avatar 3. Check it out here)

James Cameron will merge and adapt Ghosts and Pellegrino's 2015 book 'Last Train From Hiroshima' into a single film, which he will shoot when the "Avatar" production schedule allows.

The film will portray the true story of a Japanese man who survived two atomic blasts during World War II. After witnessing the Hiroshima explosion, he boarded a train to Nagasaki and had to face another blast.

Pellegrino was a science consultant to Cameron on both "Avatar" and "Titanic," and Cameron has been interested in bringing this story to the big screen for over 20 years.

Cameron has directed the Terminator franchise and Aliens, as well as three of the top four most successful films of all time, Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Titanic.

The project would mark Cameron's first non-'Avatar franchise project as a narrative feature director since 1997 when he released ‘Titanic’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

His other remarkable works are 'The Abyss', and 'True Lies'. His documentary projects include 'Ghosts of the Abyss', 'Aliens of the Deep' and 'Expedition: Bismarck'. 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is an upcoming science fiction film co-produced, co-edited, co-written, and directed by James Cameron, reported Variety.

Meanwhile, James Cameron's next film in the Avatar franchise will hit the theatres on December 19, 2025. The official title for the third Avatar film is Avatar: Fire and Ash. Avatar (2009) holds the record for the highest-grossing film of all time. Its sequel, Avatar: Way of Water, released in Decemeber 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)