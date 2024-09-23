Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne ties the knot with Joe Hooten. See photos

Jamie Foxx's daughter is married! Corinne Foxx tied the knot with Joe Hooten on Saturday. Garcelle Beauvais, who starred alongside Jamie in The Jamie Foxx Show, was in attendance at the wedding and shared dreamy photos of the newlyweds on Instagram Sunday. Jamie Foxx walks his daughter Corinne Foxx down the aisle(X)

Jamie Foxx walks daughter Corinne down the aisle

Beauvais, 57, shared the carousel of images along with the caption, “Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten Your love & respect for each other is palpable. Corinne you looked stunning.” While the Instagram post featured multiple photos capturing the sweet moments from the nuptials, it appears to have since been deleted.

In one of the photos, Jamie, a proud father, can be seen walking Corinne down the aisle. The 30-year-old wore an elegant off-the-shoulder wedding dress and a simple tulle veil, pairing her ensemble with a sleek bun and pearl earrings. During the father-daughter dance, Jamie was visibly emotional as his eldest daughter became a married woman.

Corinne first made her relationship with Hooten public via an Instagram post in 2019, which featured a photo of the pair posing alongside a horse at a stable. “Spent the weekend with a couple of studs,” she captioned the image. When she announced her engagement in December 2023, Jamie paid a touching social media tribute to his daughter, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline and his then-future son-in-law.

“@corinnefoxx @joe.hooten you are a perfect example of what being in love is…. You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement…,” the Strays star wrote at the time. “@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul…,” he added.