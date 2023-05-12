Jane Fonda turns the page in support of writers' strike, demands Hollywood payday

The Hollywood writer's strike, which began last week over a dispute about fair pay, has gained a new high-profile supporter: actress and activist Jane Fonda. Speaking to Sky News about her latest film "Book Club: The Next Chapter," Fonda expressed her support for the striking Writers Guild of America, stating that she and her fellow cast members Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen were "very supportive" of the action. Actress/activist Jane Fonda and other climate activists demonstrate to end all fossil fuels in Central Park as President Joe Biden is in town for a campaign reception.(AFP)

Fonda, known for her activism as well as her acting career, stated that she understood the reasons for the strike. She cited changes in the industry, including streaming services and the elimination of residuals, as factors that make it harder for workers in the industry to earn a good living. Fonda also expressed concern for below-the-line crew members who may not work for a while during the strike, particularly during a time of rising rents and inflation.

The writers on Fonda's new film, "Book Club: The Next Chapter," also wrote the first movie, which became a box office hit in 2018. The film featured four lead characters who were older women, a rarity in Hollywood. Fonda and her co-stars were delighted with the reception the film received and were eager to make a second movie.

The central message of "Book Club: The Next Chapter" is that it's never too late to try new things or make changes in your life. Fonda, Steenburgen, and Bergen emphasized the importance of this message and the joy of working on a project that celebrates female friendships and aging.

Also read | | President Biden lends support to WGA strike, says writers deserve ‘fair deal’

As the writer's strike continues, more and more celebrities are coming out in support of the striking writers. With stars like Jane Fonda joining the cause, the Writers Guild of America may have a better chance of achieving its goals for fair pay and working conditions.