Jared Padalecki's 'Walker' cancelled at CW after four seasons

Los Angeles, American network The CW has pulled the plug on action drama series "Walker" after four seasons, the show's lead star Jared Padalecki has announced.

Padalecki, who played the titular part in the show, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Howdy y’all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. #Walker will not be airing on #CW for a fifth season. It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off," the 41-year-old actor posted.

A reboot of 1990s Western series "Walker, Texas Ranger", the show starred Padalecki as Cordell Walker, who grieved the recent loss of his wife and grappled with balancing his duties as a father and a Ranger.

Padalecki also thanked the fans for making the show a success for the past four seasons.

"Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs... WITH THE FANS! In this world, home isn’t a 'place'; it’s a relationship. 'Places' can be lost. 'Relationships' can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever," he added.

The actor also thanked the crew and cast of "Walker" and said it was an "unique honour" to work with them.

"I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again," Padalecki wrote.

The CW also confirmed the news of the "Walker" cancellation in a statement to America media outlet Variety.

“We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of ‘Walker’ for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons. We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network," the network said.

"Walker" also featured Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, and Odette Annable.

