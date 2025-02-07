Menu Explore
Jennifer Lopez exploring Reality TV options about life after Ben Affleck and her ties to Diddy

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 07, 2025 08:53 AM IST

Jennifer Lopez is considering reality TV to reshape her image after her marriage to Ben Affleck ended. Kim Kardashian is reportedly her.

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly contemplating a foray into reality television, reportedly about life after ex-Ben Affleck and her alleged ties to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' scandal.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after a lengthy divorce, are working towards a positive co-parenting relationship. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after a lengthy divorce, are working towards a positive co-parenting relationship. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“J Lo needs people to like her if she wants any sort of chance at a comeback. Unfortunately, she's never been so unpopular. That's why she's looking to do a reality show. It would be a great way to prove she's not as nasty as everyone seems to think,” an insider told Radar Online.

ALSO READ| Ben Affleck replaces best friend Matt Damon as the lead in upcoming Netflix thriller Animals

Kardashian is allegedly encouraging Lopez to use reality TV

Close confidante Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be pushing and urging JLo “to Get it Off the Ground!”

“Kim has been a huge source of support for J.Lo ever since she split with Ben. She’s been not only a shoulder to cry on but also a bona fide cheerleader and a fashion stylist, too,” the insider clarified.

Lopez and Affleck’s marriage after just two years has been widely discussed, with speculation that Affleck grew weary of Lopez’s high-maintenance lifestyle and bad spending habits. “Ben has come out of that breakup looking like the winner, and if she doesn’t do something drastic to change that, she’s always going to be branded toxic,” a source close to the couple told Radar Online.

Setbacks in her professional life mirrored Lopez’s personal struggles in 2024

JLo's much-anticipated stadium tour, her first in five years, was abruptly cancelled, citing a desire to spend more time with family. However, industry insiders revealed that lacklustre ticket sales was the main reason.

“Even though she insisted it was because she needed to spend time with her family, the ticket sales were not good, and it was a huge blow to her ego,” another insider added.

The release of her musical film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, along with its accompanying documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, failed to generate the expected buzz.

ALSO READ| Ben Affleck revives delayed crime thriller Animals, to star in and direct it

“J Lo isn't afraid to take risks and think outside the box. Even though people might think reality TV is beneath her, it's a widely popular format and a great way to reach fans, and that's what matters to her. She clearly has no problem putting her life on display—a lot of people would say she shared way too much—so it's easy to imagine her doing a reality show and having cameras following her 24/7. She loves attention.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
