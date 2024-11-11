Jennifer Lopez opens up on divorce with Ben Affleck, says she draws from trauma of 'challenging relationships' for roles

As her very public divorce with Ben Affleck unfolds in the media spotlight, singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has said that she draws from traumatic personal experiences to prepare for roles. The actor is set to embark on a powerful new role in her upcoming film, Unstoppable. (Also read: Ben Affleck-JLo divorce derailing his Netflix project with BFF Matt Damon) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend a premiere for the film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story in Los Angeles in February, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

During an event following the movie's screening last Tuesday, the actor spoke candidly about her own life, including her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck, and how she navigated "challenging relationships," as per Page Six.

Jennifer Lopez on relationships

Jennifer, who plays Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles, explained how the character's journey resonated with her own.

"I think a lot of women have gone through that," she said, touching on the difficulties of balancing motherhood and personal struggles. "She [Judy] and I talked a lot," Lopez added, referring to her efforts to truly embody the role of a mother facing adversity.

In Unstoppable, Lopez's character supports her son's rise to success while dealing with her own struggles, a storyline Lopez found deeply relatable. "I wanted to really understand Judy and make sure she felt safe with me [while] sharing details of her experience," Lopez said, as per Page Six.

The singer-actress, who is also a mother to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, noted the protective instincts she shares with her character.

"When you talk to Judy's kids, including Anthony, they say, 'My mom's so positive, she's so great,' but there was a whole different story there that she was living, that you hide from your children," Lopez shared, emphasizing the lengths parents go to protect their children from their own struggles.

The film, produced by Ben Affleck's Artists Equity production company, is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 6. Jennifer and Ben are collaborating on the film despite having filed for divorce in August. The film had, however, begun production, before their marriage fell apart.

What Ben Affleck said

When asked earlier this month about Lopez's performance, Affleck said, “Jennifer is spectacular.” JLo, in turn, graciously acknowledged the compliment during an event, "I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful," she replied.

Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences after two years of marriage.

(With inputs from ANI)