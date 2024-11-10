Jennifer Lopez holds hands with her hunky bodyguard before discussing ‘challenges’ amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez, navigating her divorce from Ben Affleck, was spotted leaning on her dashing bodyguard in London. The actress, dressed in a chic black dress with a stylish white coat and leather boots, held his hand as she stepped out. The duo earlier arrived together at the premiere of her Amazon film Unstoppable as well. Jennifer Lopez at the Unstoppable photo call during the 2024 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 26 (Getty Images via AFP)

While her ex and the film’s co-producer, Affleck, was absent, Lopez took the opportunity during a Q&A to open up about facing “challenging relationships” and the bonds she shares with her kids—a theme that resonates as she takes on this powerful new role.

Jennifer Lopez steps out with new bodyguard

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in London, arriving in a sleek black car and reaching out for support from her new bodyguard—a fresh addition to her team, reportedly hired just last year, according to Page Six. Lopez looked effortlessly chic in a double-breasted white coat, pairing it with a small purse and a bucket hat that gave just a glimpse of her face. Her bodyguard matched the vibe, dressed in a black button-down tucked into dark pants with a gray blazer, complete with a lapel pin and black sneakers.

Also read: Diddy offers $50 million bail with new evidence after Judge Arun Subramanian denies gag order

According to an insider from the Daily Mail, this dashing guard has been accompanying Lopez on Amazon projects and even joined her at the London premiere of her Amazon Prime film Unstoppable earlier in the week. “He is a new addition to her security team, but he is not the only one,” the source informed the outlet. “She has several security guards around her whenever she goes out, they are just hard to see.

Jennifer Lopez discusses challenges amid Ben Affleck's divorce

The Gigli co-stars, who rekindled their decade-old romance into marriage, ended up separating just two years after their grand wedding. JLo filed for divorce on their anniversary after the couple spent the entire summer apart when Affleck moved out of their shared mansion and began living in Brentwood, close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids, whom they co-parent.

Also read: Laverne Cox considers leaving US after Trump’s victory, fears ‘hoarding’ Estrogen: ‘I’m Scared…’

During the screening of her film Unstoppable, the pop star, who portrays Judy Robles, spoke candidly about facing “challenging relationships” amid her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck. Stepping into the role of the mother of wrestling champion Anthony Robles, Lopez reflected on how relatable her character’s journey is for women who balance motherhood with life’s tough moments.

Lopez, a mother to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme shared, “I think a lot of women have gone through that, and she [Judy] and I talked a lot.” “When you talk to Judy’s kids, including Anthony, they’re like, ‘My mom’s so positive, she’s so great,’” Lopez continued according to the outlet. “There was a whole different story there that she was living, that you hide from your children, you protect your children from that.”

Jennifer Lopez shared how Judy Robles’ children, including Anthony, always saw their mom as "so positive" and "so great," not knowing the struggles she was hiding to protect them. Lopez connected this to her own experience, emphasizing how mothers often shield their kids from life's challenges. In a separate interview, Ben Affleck described Lopez as "spectacular" when asked about her performance in Unstoppable. The Atlas star reportedly also shares a very good bond with Affleck-Garner’s kids.