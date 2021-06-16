Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix's sci-fi thriller Atlas, will fight a rogue AI soldier

After signing her recent first-look deal with Netflix, American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is already busy building up that development slate as sources tell that she is set to star and produce in the Netflix sci-fi thriller Atlas with Rampage Brad Peyton directing the movie.

According to Deadline, Aron Eli Coleite is writing the most recent draft of the script based on Leo Sardarian's original script. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce for Safehouse Pictures along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment as well as Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina joining Jennifer Lopez to produce through Nuyorican Productions. Courtney Baxter will executively produce with Matt Schwartz co-producing.

The film follows Atlas, a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined the only way for ending war is to end humanity. To outthink this rogue AI, Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most, another AI.

Rampage Brad Peyton said, "I'm so honored to be working with Jennifer, Elaine and the rest of the team at Nuyorican Productions along with our partners Joby and Tory at Safehouse. Having the chance to direct Jennifer in the title role of this movie is a dream come true, as I know she'll bring the incredible strength, depth and authenticity we've all come to admire from her work."

He further added, "Furthermore, Jeff and I are so excited to be back working with Scott, Ori and the entire team at Netflix. They have been nothing short of amazing to work with and we are blessed to have the opportunity to make another movie on the service."

The film falls under the newly announced creative partnership between Jennifer's Nuyorican Productions and Netflix where Lopez, producing partner Goldsmith-Thomas and longtime manager Medina will produce a slate of films, television series, scripted and unscripted content, with an emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

The first two announced projects both starring Jennifer include The Mother which is directed by Niki Carpo and The Cipher, based on the novel by Isabella Maldonado.

As per Deadline, Jennifer will be seen next in the Universal rom-com Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson and also has the Lionsgate action comedy Shotgun Wedding. Both films will be released in 2022.



