John Boyega ‘not interested’ in replacing Jonathan Majors after MCU drops the star

Once considered a fan-favorite to take on the role of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, John Boyega has dampened any speculation about stepping into the shoes vacated by Jonathan Majors. Although, his reaction about the replacement came a month before, but its clear that the actor is not ready to fill any MCU void right now. John Boyega,Jonathan Majors

Online debates erupted when fans began searching for Jonathan Majors' replacement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after the star was removed. This decision came after a New York jury found him guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

No Kang for John Boyega after Jonathan Majors’ departure

Last month, Joh Boyega posted a photo of himself alongside Anthony Mackie aka Captain America. Intrigued fans soon asked him to contact the MCU star for the possible recasting of Kang. To which the actor reacted by saying that he didn’t want to replace Jonathan, not now, not in the future in any superhero franchise.

For the unversed, In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jonathan Majors was initially slated to play several Kang personas. This idea was first presented in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Later on, he played Victor Timely, a version of Kang, in Season 2 of the television series Loki.

Who will replace Jonathan Majors in the MCU as Kang?

After the Loki actor was dropped by the franchise minutes after he was found guilty in the case, fans started wondering who would replace his character on screen. However, after recollecting what Boyega told Men’s Health back in August 2022, it's clear that he is not at all interested in this role. “that’s not in the vision for me now, I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

Boyega appears to still be furious that the creators of Star Wars didn't give his role in the trilogy the respect they should have.“What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side,” the actor told GQ.

Jonathan Majors case

A Manhattan jury has found 34-year-old Jonathan Majors guilty of one count of minor assault and one count of harassment in connection with an incident in March involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The emerging actor now faces a new legal fight as a result of this ruling.