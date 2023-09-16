Jonathan Majors’ assault trial delayed as lawyers claim ‘buried’ video evidence shows ex-girlfriend hiding something

The trial of Jonathan Majors, the star of ‘Creed III’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’, was postponed again on Friday, as his lawyers accused the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office of hiding video evidence that contradicts the assault allegations against him. Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)

Majors, 34, appeared via video link in a Manhattan Criminal Court hearing, wearing a light tan polo shirt. He is charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, 30, a professional dancer, during a fight in Chelsea in March. He has denied the charges and claimed that Jabbari was the one who attacked him.

The ‘Loki’ star’s lawyers, Priya Chaudhry and Seth Zuckerman, filed new court papers on Tuesday, alleging that prosecutors “buried” video footage that shows Jabbari dancing with her “supposedly broken finger” at a nightclub hours after the alleged incident. They also said that prosecutors failed to timely disclose a statement from a cab driver who witnessed the altercation and described Jabbari as a “psycho girl”.

The lawyers argued that the video evidence proves that Majors is innocent and that Jabbari is lying. They also cited a recent Rolling Stone article that exposed Majors’ alleged history of abusing his former partners, including one who suffered “really extreme abuse, physically and mentally”.

They wrote, “Rather than dismiss false charges against an innocent Black man, the People instead have willfully withheld evidence of his innocence” and “buried evidence proving that his white accuser is lying”.

One of the videos shows a woman wearing an outfit similar to Jabbari’s being twirled by her finger at Loosie’s on the Bowery, a lower Manhattan dance club.

The 34-year-old doctor’s lawyers said that the woman is Jabbari and that the video shows that she was not injured or traumatized by the alleged attack.

Another video, taken from a nearby apartment building’s surveillance cameras, shows Jabbari approaching a group of strangers on the sidewalk 8 minutes after the alleged incident. She is seen crying and talking to them, while they offer to call her a cab. The video ends with Majors coming into view, followed by Jabbari and the three strangers.

Majors’ lawyers said that the video shows that Jabbari was “unharmed” and that she was trying to get sympathy from others.

The judge adjourned the trial until at least Oct 25, giving prosecutors time to respond to Majors’ lawyers’ arguments.