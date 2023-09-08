John Wick: Chapter 4's release date on Starz and more

John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in the United States on 24 March 2023. The Keanu Reeves-starrer Hollywood hit movie is set for its digital release on Starz on September 15, 2023 in the US. Ad-free subscription of Starz costs $10 per month. John Wick: Chapter 4(X(formerly Twitter)/@JohnWickMovie)

The movie has been directed by Chad Stahelski who was also the director of its three previous parts namely John Wick(2014), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 (2019). Notably, Wick played by Reeves, is a former hit man who came out of retirement to get rid of villains in the 2014 film.

The cast of the latest film includes Scott Adkins(Killa), Donnie Yen(Caine), Lance Reddick(Charon), Laurence Fishburne(Bowery King) and several other stars.

Description of the trailer of "John Wick: Chapter 4" available on YouTube, reads: "John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."

In Chapter 4, as per the trailer, Wick faces the challenge of Bill Skarsgård’s The Marquis de Gramont. The latest film picks up from where the story ended in Chapter 3.

Notably, John Wick: Chapter 4 can also be watched by renting it for $6 at services like Amazon and Vudu.

