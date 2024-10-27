Johnny Depp says he does not have any ‘ill feelings toward anyone’: Hatred requires caring

Johnny Depp is ready to move on. The actor has had his share of media attention and legal battles around the divorce from his ex-wife Amber Heard. Now he is back with his directorial feature Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor shared that despite the incessant media attention towards his personal life and how ‘everybody was against me’ in that time, he is not keeping any ill feelings toward anyone. (Also read: Johnny Depp’s lawyer urges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to take the stand during his trial: ‘He has to say…’) Johnny Depp at the screening of his movie at the 19th Rome Film Festival, in Rome. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)(AP)

During the interview, when Johnny was asked about his previous comment where he had said how his life had turned into a ‘soap opera’, the actor said, “Honestly, I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me, and yeah yeah yeah he is off the map … endless stuff. I can remember it all. Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad. The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is. So, for me, it happened. I learned, man. Everything that we experience, whether you’re given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way. So I don’t have any ill feelings toward anyone. I don’t have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage?”

Johnny's new film is set in 1916 in Paris and revolves around three turbulent days in the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. He was present at the Rome Film Festival for the premiere, where he was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The actor's last film Jeanne du Barry released in US theatres earlier this year, where he plays King Louis XV. The actor was involved in a widely publicized legal battle between ex-wife Amber Heard and him. Johnny won the case and his ex-wife Amber was ordered to pay him $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.