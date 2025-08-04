Joseline’s Cabaret California Season 6: Where will cabaret take place this time? See all locations

Joseline Hernandez is back and bolder than ever. The Zeus Network’s hit reality series Joseline’s Cabaret returned for its sixth season on August 3, 2025, with a new subtitle and a bigger vision: Joseline’s Cabaret: California. The new season of Joseline’s Cabaret: California premiered on August 3.(Screengrab/YouTube)

Filmed across multiple cities, this season expanded the cabaret’s empire from its roots in Miami and Las Vegas to some of the West Coast’s most iconic hotspots: Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland, and even Las Vegas, which marks its return from the third season.

Joseline’s Cabaret: California - New faces in the cast

Joseline’s Cabaret: California has an explosive cast, and this season is bringing back many fan-favorite dancers, alongside a wave of new personalities ready to shake up the stage.

Several new cast members are making their debut, including Jayne Doe (Jesscoyia Kline) from Baltimore, Miss Kaniyah from New York City, Kiera Hogan from Atlanta, Skyylie K from Detroit, Gbaby (Gabriella) from Atlanta, Ceaira ‘Love’ Winston from Baltimore, Gypsy Nino from Orlando.

Additionally, the season will feature a guest appearance by Erica Mena, who is returning by popular demand, adding even more excitement to the show.

Where did the cabaret take place this season?

In the extended season, Joseline and her dancers will be performing at more venues than ever before. Their performances, according to an Instagram announcement, were held in Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland, and Las Vegas. In LA, the filming was held at The Teragram Ballroom and The Space in Las Vegas, as per Eventbrite. The filming in Oakland was held at the Continental Club, and in San Diego, it was at 615 Broadway.

Joseline's Cabaret California premiere

Joseline's Cabaret California premiered on August 3, and the red-carpet event was held at Cinepolis IMAX in Inglewood. The show began at 8 pm ET. The premiere was followed by an afterparty at Dames & Games, LA. The first episode, You Don’t Have My Back, began with friction between Joseline and two of her returning dancers, Dani and Andaya.

FAQs

Q1: Where is Joseline’s Cabaret: California being filmed?

The show is being filmed primarily in Los Angeles, with episodes and performances also taking place in San Diego, Oakland, and Las Vegas.

Q2: When does Season 6 premiere?

The season premiered on August 3, 2025, exclusively on The Zeus Network.

Q3: Can fans attend live tapings?

Yes. The first live event was at The Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. Tickets are available but come with a no-refund policy.

Q4: Who are the new dancers this season?

Notable newcomers include Jayne Doe, Miss Kaniyah, Kiera Hogan, and others from major US cities.

Q5: What’s different about this season?

Joseline’s Cabaret: California marks the first season to be filmed across four cities, adding geographic variety and a bigger production scale than any previous season.