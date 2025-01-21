Josh Gad reveals he ‘almost landed role’ in James Cameron's Avatar: 'I supposedly looked like a tall, overweight Smurf'

Actor Josh Gad says Avatar director James Cameron wanted to cast him in the sci-fi movie. However, the decision changed after getting a digital transformation of the character that looked like a "tall, overweight Smurf". (Also Read | James Cameron drops major hints about Avatar 3: ‘Might not be what audiences signed up for') Josh Gad recalled the auditions for the film in his book In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some.(Getty Images via AFP)

Josh recalled the auditions for the film in his book In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some, which was published on January 14, according to entertainment news outlet Variety. The 43-year-old actor said he was almost a part of the 2009 movie and would have portrayed the role.

"I put myself on tape and shortly thereafter got a call that Cameron wanted to fly me to Los Angeles for a final callback at his Lightstorm production offices," said the actor.

However, after getting the digital avatar, Josh looked like a "tall overweight Smurf" rather than what was required. "I apparently did not get (the role) because, while James Cameron was said to be thrilled with my audition, when I was turned into a digital Avatar I supposedly looked like a tall, overweight Smurf."

Upon its release in 2009, Avatar became the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office, with more than $2.8 billion in revenues. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including best picture and best director, and won three Oscars for best cinematography, production design and visual effects.

The blockbuster movie featured Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. Its second instalment, released in 2022, is titled Avatar: The Way of Water.