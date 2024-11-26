Keira Knightley feels Pirates of the Caribbean films became a reason that she was ‘taken down publicly’

Keira Knightley has decided not to be part of any film franchises, and that’s because of her experience with Pirates of the Caribbean. In a new interview, the actor dissed the film series, saying it made her famous but also turned out to be the reason she was taken down publicly. Also read: Will Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow? Pirates of the Caribbean 6 producer confirms franchise getting a ‘reboot’ Keira Knightley is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix thriller series Black Doves.

What Keira Knightley says

In Pirates films, she starred as Elizabeth Swann. In an interview with The Times, the actor looked back at being part of the film world.

"It's a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time. I was seen as s--t because of them, and yet because they did so well, I was given the opportunity to do the films that I ended up getting Oscar nominations for. They were the most successful films I'll ever be a part of, and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly. So they're a very confused place in my head,” Keira told The Times in a recent interview.

The experience was so disturbing for her that Keira has no interest in returning to movie franchises. She added, “The hours are insane. It’s years of your life, you have no control over where you’re filming, how long you’re filming, what you’re filming.”

The Oscar-nominated actor debuted as Elizabeth Swann in 2003’s Curse of the Black Pearl. She was also seen in 2006’s Dead Man’s Chest and 2007’s At World’s End. While the franchise was a great success, Keira was subjected to speculations about her thin frame and whether she was suffering from an eating disorder.

More about Keira

Keira was cast in the first part of the sprawling world Pirates of the Caribbean when she was just 17. The London-born actor had already been acting for over a decade in commercials, on stage, and in small screen parts. However, she got popular with 2002's Bend It Like Beckham. But Pirates transformed her career. In the same interview, Keira admitted that she had a "mental breakdown" at age 22, the same year Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End was released.

The actor briefly appeared in the fifth Pirates film, 2011's Dead Men Tell No Tales. She has not commented on whether she'll appear in the sixth Pirates film, which has been discussed on and off by Disney representatives since 2019.

On the work front, Keira is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix thriller series Black Doves, in which she plays a British spy entangled in a risky love affair.