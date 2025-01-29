Made for $10 million, earned $792 million, how a kids' movie became world's highest-grossing film; beat Star Wars, Jaws

In the 70s, Hollywood had shifted to the summer blockbuster model. A number of increasingly big-budget films had dominated the ticket window since the mid-70s. Star Wars, Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, had ruled the box office till the early 80s. And then, a maverick director flipped the formula on its head with a children's film on a tiny budget and still managed to beat the heavyweights. (Also read: Steven Spielberg reveals he fought studio hard to stop them from making ET sequel: 'I didn't have any rights') Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, and Robert MacNaughton - the stars of ET.

The children's film that beat Star Wars and The Godfather

ET the Extra Terrestrial, directed by Steven Spielberg, was released in 1982. The film was about a young American boy's unusual friendship with an alien stranded on Earth. With no big stars and just three kids in the lead roles, ET was an unusual film. On top of that, Spielberg relied on minimal visual effects and used practical effects instead. All that kept the film's budget to a modest $10 million.

In comparison, Star Wars Ep 2: The Empire Strikes Back had a budget of $30 million, while Raiders of the Lost Ark was made in $20 million. Yet, despite the small size, ET was a monumental success. It became the first film to earn over $300 million in North America and was a huge overseas hit too. By the end of its first run, ET earned over $797 million, becoming the highest-grossing film ever, beating Star Wars ($775 million), Jaws ($445 million), and The Godfather ($287 million).

A still from ET the Extra Terrestrial.

ET's impressive box office feat

ET almost touched $800 million at the worldwide box office, a feat that had been unthinkable until a few years before that. ET held the record for the world's highest-grossing film for a decade until another Spielberg film—Jurassic Park—dethroned it with a $912 million gross in 1993. ET remained the highest-grossing kids' movie for another few years before Toy Story took that mantle away from it, too.

All about ET

Starring 11-year-old Henry Thomas, 15-year-old Robert MacNaughton, and 7-year-old Drew Barrymore, ET the Extra Terrestrial was written by Melissa Mathison. The Spielberg film was not just a success at the box office but earned critical acclaim as well. At the 55th Academy Awards, it earned 9 nominations, winning 4 Oscars. It has inspired countless similar-themed across the world, including Koi Mil Gaya in India.