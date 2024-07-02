Kill to get an English remake: Here are 8 Hollywood films seemingly inspired by Bollywood plots

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's gory thriller Kill will soon be adapted into a Hollywood film by the makers of John Wick. It's not the first Bollywood film to inspire the West. However, most of the Hindi films which have done so, haven't been officially adapted, but have lent their plots to Hollywood movies. (Also Read: John Wick producers developing English remake of Dharma Productions' Kill, say they have ‘big shoes to fill’) After Drishyam, Kill is being adapted into a Hollywood movie

Drishyam

Panaroma Studios recently announced that Jeetu Joseph's 2013 Malayalam crime thriller, starring Mohanlal, would be the first Indian film to be officially adapted into an English remake. The film has already been adapted into Hindi with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran part of the cast. It's also spawned a sequel in both Hindi and Malayalam, respectively.

Mohanlal in a still from the 2013 film Drishyam

Darr - Fear

Yash Chopra's 1993 romantic thriller Darr, with Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, found a similar plot in James Foley's 1996 Hollywood film Fear, its title literally translated from the Bollywood movie. It also had Mark Wahlberg's stalker character write ‘Nicole’ with a piece of glass on his chest, just like Shah Rukh spelled out his love interest Kiran's name on his. Reese Witherspoon played Nicole in Fear.

Shah Rukh Khan in Darr; Mark Wahlberg in Fear

A Wednesday - A Common Man

Neeraj Pandey's 2008 thriller pitted Naseeruddin Shah's anonymous ‘common man’ against Anupam Kher's head of Mumbai Police. In 2013, Sri Lankan filmmaker Chandran Rutnam made a similar film in English, in which British actor Ben Kingsley played the eponymous common man.

Naseeruddin Shah in A Wednesday; Ben Kingsley in A Common Man

Choti Si Baat - Hitch

It's believed that Basu Chatterjee's 1976 romance, starring Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha, and Ashok Kumar, inspired the concept of Andy Tennant's 2005 Hollywood movie Hitch, starring Will Smith. Both films revolve around a shy man who doesn't have the conviction to approach a woman he loves, only to be trained by a love guru to do so.

Amol Palekar in Chhoti Si Baat; Will Smith in Hitch

Leap Year - Jab We Met

Stills from Jab We Met and Leap Year

Like Imtiaz Ali's 2007 blockbuster, starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, Anand Tucker's 2010 romantic comedy Leap Year, featuring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode, is set around a woman's journey who is on her way to tell a man that she loves him, only to be interrupted by multiple hurdles, including feelings for another man who's trying to unite the two.