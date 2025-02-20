Menu Explore
Kim Kardashian reunites with Kanye West for North’s gig: ‘It’s always good vibes’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Feb 20, 2025 04:05 PM IST

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Despite their highly publicised split, reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, have been able to maintain a cordial atmosphere when they reunite, for their kids' well-being. Also read: Kim Kardashian throws shade at Kanye West, says she’s raising kids by herself

After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021.
Recently, the former couple reunited when their oldest daughter, North, 11, performed at the Hollywood Bowl in May as part of the Lion King concert event. Kim, 44, and Kanye, 47, were both by her side backstage as she geared up for the performance. The moment was documented on the episode of The Kardashians, which went live on February 20.

Kim and Kanye's chill reunion

During the concert event, North took to the stage and belted out a rendition of 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King’ for the packed audience, leaving her mother Kim Kardashian a nervous wreck backstage, reports People.

Kim admitted that she had a near "heart attack" due to her anxiety over her daughter's performance. When she was was in the dressing room getting ready, Kanye was there with his ex-wife.

"Her dad has been involved and he came to rehearsal," Kim said about Kanye’s presence.

In fact, at one point, Kanye asked whether it was possible to "change the graphics”, to which Kim replied, "Of course, of course. And I just look at them and I'm like, 'It will be a better production (if you take his notes). Kanye and I want the best for the kids. And so anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes."

Before going on stage, North was seen standing between her parents, Kim and Kanye, clutching both of their hands as they formed a prayer circle together.

Afterward, both Kim and Kanye were there to celebrate her. The rapper told her she did "so good" after North admitted she was "praying every second" during the performance.

Her siblings Chicago, 7, and Saint, 9, were also backstage after her performance.

Talking about North’s performance, Kim said it was a proud moment as a mom “to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all”.

About the couple

Following her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian began dating Kanye West in 2012 while still fighting to legally end her prior union. Kim and Kanye first met in the early 2000s, but didn't become official friends until 2008. They welcomed a daughter, North West, in June 2013. In May 2014, they tied the knot. After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in 2021. On November 29, 2022, the two reached a settlement. They share four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The pair's split was then "amicable," with Kim asking for joint legal and physical custody of their kids, but things have since turned sour. Kanye is married to Bianca Censori.

