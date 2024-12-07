Kim Kardashian reveals she has broken her foot, has to move around with crutches

Kim Kardashian is entering holiday season with a lot of pain. The reality star has suffered a significant injury in her foot, as evident from her latest health update. Kim took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her broken foot which was covered in a boot cast. What's more? She now has to use crutches to move around. (Also read: Kim Kardashian campaign features Olivia Munn flaunting scar on breast: Internet lauds New Girl actor for cancer journey) Kim Kardashian has suffered a significant injury in her foot.

Kim shares she has broken her leg

The picture which Kim posted on her Instagram Stories revealed that it was her left leg that was broken, and now bound in a boot cast. The injury is certainly significant as the end portion of the crutches were also visible. In the caption, she wrote: “FML (F*** my life) broken foot for the holidays (angry face emoticon).”

Kim Kardashian via her Instagram Stories.

Kim, along with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, are yet to reveal how the 44 year-old SKIMS founder got injured so severely.

More details

This is not the first injury that Kim has suffered in this year. Earlier this year in July, she had shared in an episode of The Kardashians that she had broken her index and her middle fingers. It happened when she slammed her fingers in the sliding doors in her bathroom, causing the bone to break through one of her fingers.

“I literally looked at my hand and I fell to the ground. I just grabbed the table and got on my knees because I just saw all this blood. I didn't do anything but freeze. You can’t even describe the pain but your whole body goes into shock. It was, like, more painful than childbirth,” she said.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. On November 29, 2022, the two reached a settlement. They share four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.