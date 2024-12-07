Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kim Kardashian reveals she has broken her foot, has to move around with crutches

BySantanu Das
Dec 07, 2024 03:40 PM IST

Kim Kardashian has suffered a leg injury, and took to Instagram to share picture of her broken foot.

Kim Kardashian is entering holiday season with a lot of pain. The reality star has suffered a significant injury in her foot, as evident from her latest health update. Kim took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her broken foot which was covered in a boot cast. What's more? She now has to use crutches to move around. (Also read: Kim Kardashian campaign features Olivia Munn flaunting scar on breast: Internet lauds New Girl actor for cancer journey)

Kim Kardashian has suffered a significant injury in her foot.
Kim Kardashian has suffered a significant injury in her foot.

Kim shares she has broken her leg

The picture which Kim posted on her Instagram Stories revealed that it was her left leg that was broken, and now bound in a boot cast. The injury is certainly significant as the end portion of the crutches were also visible. In the caption, she wrote: “FML (F*** my life) broken foot for the holidays (angry face emoticon).”

Kim Kardashian via her Instagram Stories.
Kim Kardashian via her Instagram Stories.

Kim, along with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, are yet to reveal how the 44 year-old SKIMS founder got injured so severely.

More details

This is not the first injury that Kim has suffered in this year. Earlier this year in July, she had shared in an episode of The Kardashians that she had broken her index and her middle fingers. It happened when she slammed her fingers in the sliding doors in her bathroom, causing the bone to break through one of her fingers.

“I literally looked at my hand and I fell to the ground. I just grabbed the table and got on my knees because I just saw all this blood. I didn't do anything but freeze. You can’t even describe the pain but your whole body goes into shock. It was, like, more painful than childbirth,” she said.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. On November 29, 2022, the two reached a settlement. They share four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On