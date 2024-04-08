Kirsten Dunst reveals that her son ‘does not care’ about Spider-Man

Kirsten Dunst's sons share polar opposite reactions to her work in Spider-Man. The actor, who is doing the promotional rounds for her upcoming film Civil War, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and shared how one of her sons, James, ‘does not care' about Spider-Man. (Also read: Kirsten Dunst says it was ‘miserable’ filming Spider-Man kissing scene with Tobey Maguire upside down) Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man.

What Kirsten said

During the interview, when host Jimmy Kimmel asked her about her work in Spider-Man and if she has shown those movies to her sons Ennis, 5, and James, 2. In response, she said: “Jimmy doesn’t care. I think because I have red hair, but Jimmy just wants to watch the wrestling scene over and over again in Spider-Man 1… The only one that cares… honestly Ennis is afraid of it. And Jimmy’s like psh psh psh! (smiles) All around the house,” she added.

About Civil War

Kirsten is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Civil War, directed by Alex Garland. She talked about the film during the same conversation. “It's like a big blockbuster. But yet it's a very meaningful movie about photojournalists and what they go through. But the way Alex Garland made this film feels very immersive. And it's very intense and very good,” she added.

Civil War had its world premiere at the South by Southwest TV & Film Festival last month, where it received terrific reviews. The official synopsis of Civil War, as per the festival site, reads, “From filmmaker Alex Garland comes a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.” Also starring Jesse Plemons and Cailee Spaeney, the film hits screens on April 12.

