Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick reacts to rumours about Justin Bieber being his dad: ‘Don't think my mum would…'

Reign Disick addresses rumours of Justin Bieber being his father

Reign joined his stepsister Alabama Barker's boyfriend, Scooter Jackson, on Instagram Live and addressed a comment from a viewer who claimed that Reign's father is actually Justin. He said, “No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty... Scotty... Scotty is my dad.” He further added, "I don't know how old my mum was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I was born. I don't think my mum would do that.”

Kourtney and Scott Disick's relationship

Kourtney and Scott Disick met in 2006 and share three children—sons Reign and Mason, as well as daughter Penelope. However, they split in 2015 after being together for a decade. The reality TV star welcomed Reign in 2014, which would have made Bieber around 20 at the time.

Back in 2015, when Scott and Kourtney split, the reality TV star was linked to Canadian singer Justin. They were spotted together several times following the Los Angeles leg of the pop star’s Purpose World Tour. However, neither of them addressed the dating rumours.

While Kourtney has not addressed the rumours of Justin being Reign’s biological father, in an earlier episode of The Kardashians, she spoke about how she sees similarities between Reign and Scott, saying, “I didn't know where [he] gets [his] sense of humour. He's like a Jim Carrey. I'm starting to get a lot of vibes, like his dad. I think he's starting to get that sense of humour. I'm like, just what we need.”

Kourtney is now married to Travis Barker. The couple got engaged in October 2021 after less than a year of dating and married in May 2022. They welcomed their first child together, son Rocky, in November 2023.