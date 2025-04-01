Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick reacts to rumours about Justin Bieber being his dad: ‘Don't think my mum would…'
Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick puts rumours of Justin Bieber being his father to rest once and for all.
There have been rumours that Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign Disick, is actually her and Justin Bieber’s child. The rumours surfaced mainly due to the striking resemblance between Reign and Justin. Now, the 10-year-old has finally shut down the rumours once and for all. (Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian is Megan Fox's ‘shoulder to cry on’ after her break up with Machine Gun Kelly)
Reign Disick addresses rumours of Justin Bieber being his father
Reign joined his stepsister Alabama Barker's boyfriend, Scooter Jackson, on Instagram Live and addressed a comment from a viewer who claimed that Reign's father is actually Justin. He said, “No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty... Scotty... Scotty is my dad.” He further added, "I don't know how old my mum was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I was born. I don't think my mum would do that.”
Kourtney and Scott Disick's relationship
Kourtney and Scott Disick met in 2006 and share three children—sons Reign and Mason, as well as daughter Penelope. However, they split in 2015 after being together for a decade. The reality TV star welcomed Reign in 2014, which would have made Bieber around 20 at the time.
Back in 2015, when Scott and Kourtney split, the reality TV star was linked to Canadian singer Justin. They were spotted together several times following the Los Angeles leg of the pop star’s Purpose World Tour. However, neither of them addressed the dating rumours.
While Kourtney has not addressed the rumours of Justin being Reign’s biological father, in an earlier episode of The Kardashians, she spoke about how she sees similarities between Reign and Scott, saying, “I didn't know where [he] gets [his] sense of humour. He's like a Jim Carrey. I'm starting to get a lot of vibes, like his dad. I think he's starting to get that sense of humour. I'm like, just what we need.”
Kourtney is now married to Travis Barker. The couple got engaged in October 2021 after less than a year of dating and married in May 2022. They welcomed their first child together, son Rocky, in November 2023.