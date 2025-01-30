To All The Boys star Lana Condor shares wedding video and it is straight out of a rom-com. Watch

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre tied the knot in a charming hillside setting, reminiscent of an aesthetic romcom scenario last year. They exchanged vows at the Serra Retreat Centre located in Malibu, California. The couple tied the knot in October 2024. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor recently shared the wedding video of her intimate ceremony. The wedding video captured all the smiles and heartfelt tears of the couple.(PC: IG/@lanacondor)

Lana Condor's wedding video

The wedding video featured stunning drone shots of picturesque hills and the wedding venue. It began with beautiful close-ups of Lana in her wedding gown and captured emotional moments, including her father walking her down the aisle and her beau, Anthony, getting teary-eyed. The video provided a heartfelt glimpse into the wedding ceremony.

The wedding video also included the after-party celebration, where the couple cut the cake and guests unwound, dancing the night away.

She captioned the wedding video- ‘I do'- the phrase that marks the new journey of her life.

Lana Condor was seen in two beautiful dresses. Both were designed by Vera Wang.

Lana Condor was a stunning bride in a white gown with a classic sweetheart neckline and a graceful train. The pleated skirt was voluminous and had a front slit, refining it more.

For the after-party, Lana Condor wore a beautiful white silk tulle gown with embroidered crystals for nighttime glam.

As for her husband, Anthony, he went from a black tuxedo look to a velvet, dark green tuxedo.

More about the couple

Lana Condor is well known for the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. The romcom series between Lana Condor's character Lara Jean and Noah Centineo's Peter had the audience swooning over the fictional couple. The actor also starred in Boo, Bitch, X-Men Apocalypse and Deadly Class.

Anthony De La Torre is an actor and musician. He was in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The couple first met in 2015 and got engaged in 2022.

