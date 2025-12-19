Last Samurai Standing Season 2 confirmed: Shujiro Saga returns to face deadly battles in Kodoku survival game

Netflix has officially renewed Last Samurai Standing for a second season. Kokushu the Manslayer, also known as Shujiro Saga, will survive to fight another day in the deadly game called Kodoku, where only the strongest warriors remain. Kaya Kiyohara, Junichi Okada, Yumia Fujisaki, and Masahiro Higashide in a scene from The Last Samurai Standing.(AP)

“I’m honored to say that the series has officially been greenlit for a second season,” said writer-director Michihito Fujii. “There’s no doubt that Season 2 will be even bigger and better than the first," according to Netflix's Tudum.

A samurai’s fight to protect his family

The series follows Shujiro Saga, played by Junichi Okada, a once-unbeaten samurai who enters Kodoku to save his family. By combining historical drama with high-octane action, the show has captured audiences around the world.

“I’m excited to get back into this wild world and once again charge into battle with the production team,” Okada told Tudum. “We hope to make the next season even more energetic and action-packed," he added.

Last Samurai Standing is adapted from Ikusagami, the best-selling historical novel by Naoki Prize-winning author Shogo Imamura, with illustrations by Katsumi Tatsuzawa. Okada said he wanted to “create a new kind of period drama, one that’s also an action drama…made entirely in Japan, but made for the world.”

Record-breaking success and awards recognition

The first season of the show was a huge success, topping Netflix Japan for four consecutive weeks and reaching No. 1 on Netflix’s Weekly Global Top 10 for Non-English Series, charting in 88 countries. The show also became the first all-Japanese production nominated for Best Foreign Language Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Also Read: Inside Lily Collins and Ashley Park’s glamorous train ride for Emily in Paris Season 5

“I’m pleased to see that Last Samurai Standing has reached global audiences,” Okada added, highlighting the show’s worldwide impact.

What to expect from Season 2?

Season 1 ended with only the strongest warriors left alive. Shujiro goes to Tokyo with Futaba Katsuki, a young girl also caught in the deadly game, to find out who is behind Kodoku. Meanwhile, his adopted siblings plan to reunite and face Gentosai, their former master turned hunter. Fans can look forward to more exciting battles, mysteries, and action in the next season.

Also Read: Macaulay Culkin opens up on one word he never heard growing up: ‘Never got the P word’

FAQs

When will Last Samurai Standing Season 2 release?

Season 2 has been officially confirmed by Netflix, but the exact release date is yet to be announced.

Who stars in Last Samurai Standing?

Junichi Okada returns as Shujiro Saga, along with Yumia Fujisaki, Kaya Kiyohara, Taichi Saotome, and Yûya Endô.

What is Last Samurai Standing about?

The series follows a samurai in a deadly survival game called Kodoku, fighting to protect his family while uncovering the forces behind the deadly contest.