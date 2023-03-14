Lilly Singh wishes 'South Asian dancers got chance' to be part of Oscar's Naatu Naatu performance

Lilly Singh has given her fans glimpses inside the 95th Academy Awards as she met several celebrities including Ram Charan, Guneet Monga, Chandrabose, and Malala Yousafzai among others. For the event, Lilly Singh wore a pink outfit and shoes. In the first photo, Lilly posed with Ram as they made fists while smiling for the camera. (Also Read | Lilly Singh gets Hailey Beiber to dance to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, fans call it ‘multiverse of madness’)

Lilly also held the Oscar trophy along with Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose in the next photo. She posed with Malala Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik in another picture. Lilly smiled and gave different expressions as she posed with Stephanie Hsu, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, and Sofia Carson in the next few pictures. The last photo showed Lilly fist-bumping Guneet after she won the Oscar award.

Sharing the photos, Lilly captioned the post, "What an honour it was to be amongst so many talented humans yesterday! Thank you to @theacademy and @abcnetwork for having me! Congrats to all of the nominees and winners!! On a personal note, it was so amazing to see my fellow South Asians thriving on the carpet, as presenters and in two instances, as… wait for it… OSCAR WINNERS!"

She also added, "Congrats to everyone who worked on both #NaatuNaatu and #TheElephantWhisperers! Here are your roses for continuing to pave a path for all of us… (roses emojis) thank you!! This is hard, important work and I truly applaud you and am grateful. Let’s make sure this progress continues with forward momentum."

"Hopefully next year, we can see even more South Asian representation on that stage as presenters, nominees, winners and dancers (that Naatu Naatu performance was EPIC but I wish some bomb af South Asian dancers got the chance to be part of it). In conclusion, DESIS. (pinched fingers emojis)," concluded Lilly.

Reacting to her post, a person wrote, "Agree with more SOUTH Asian dancers necessary. I love the desi representation but I still don't think the Film Academy gets us yet. They finally got the Asian understanding but have work to do…." A comment read, "Thank you Lily for always showcasing South Asian excellence!!"

At the Academy Awards, the foot-tapping Telugu chartbuster Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, won the Original Song award. This made SS Rajamouli's RRR the first Indian feature film production to bring home the Oscar.

Netflix's Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers, directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, also became the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Film category.

