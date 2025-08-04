Loni Anderson dies at 79: Details on her husbands, children, and net worth

Loni Anderson, best remembered for playing receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati, passed away on Sunday at the age of 79, the Associated Press reported. FILE - Burt Reynolds, right, holds hands with Loni Anderson at a luncheon, March 27, 1987, in Los Angeles.(AP)

According to her publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, Anderson died at a hospital in Los Angeles after a prolonged illness.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother," Anderson's family said in a statement.

Loni Anderson's family

Loni Anderson was married four times. Her first marriage was to Bruce Hasselberg from 1964 to 1966, followed by actor Ross Bickell from 1974 to 1981.

Her third and most publicized marriage was to actor Burt Reynolds, lasting from 1988 to 1994. Their high-profile relationship ended in a contentious divorce, with Anderson alleging physical abuse and irregular child support payments.

In 2008, she married Bob Flick, a founding member of the folk band The Brothers Four.

Anderson had two children. Deidra Hoffman, born during her marriage to Hasselberg, is a school administrator in California. Anderson publicly supported Deidra through her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Quinton Anderson Reynolds, whom she adopted with Burt Reynolds during their marriage, was born on August 31, 1988.

Anderson and Quinton paid their respects to Burt Reynolds shortly after his death in 2018, telling FOX News, "Quinton and I are extremely touched by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from friends and family throughout the world. Burt was a wonderful director and actor. He was a big part of my life for twelve years and Quinton's father for thirty years. We will miss him and his great laugh."

Loni Anderson’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Loni Anderson’s net worth was estimated between $12 million and $18 million as of 2023.