Martin Kove says sorry for biting Cobra Kai co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim: 'Was being playful but went too far’

Cobra Kai actor Martin Kove has issued a statement apologising to his co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim, taking full responsibility for biting her arm during a fan convention last weekend.

Martin Kove says sorry

Martin has released a statement with an apology to co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim, saying he takes “full responsibility” for biting her arm at a fan convention last weekend, reports Variety.

"I deeply regret and apologise for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia (Hannah-Kim), a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn’t deserve to be put in this position. I’ve always respected her and considered her a highly professional and talented co-worker on Cobra Kai,” Martin said in a statement.

The statement continued, "I was being playful in the moment but went too far and there is absolutely no excuse for my behaviour. I regret my actions for which I take full responsibility for what I did, and again I apologise to her and her husband. I’m committed to learning from this and it will never happen again”.

What happened at the fan convention

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor Martin Kove was asked to leave the fan convention in Puyallup, Washington, over the weekend after his Cobra Kai co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim accused him of biting her and trying to kiss her arm.

Alicia Hannah-Kim called police after Martin Kove, allegedly unprovoked, grabbed her arm and bit it as she passed by a meet-and-greet table at the Summer Con convention on June 22. Martin allegedly bit her arm when she yelled out in pain, according to a police report obtained by Deadline.

In the report, Alicia told an officer positioned in the VIP section of the event that after tapping Martin on the shoulder to say hello, he abruptly grabbed her arm and bit her “so hard he nearly drew blood”. The report stated that Alicia did not want to press charges, but “wished to have a report filed in case this continues”.

In the original 1984 Karate Kid, Martin played John Kreese, the film’s main antagonist. He reprised the roles in two sequels and the Cobra Kai spinoff series.