Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove has landed in controversy after reportedly being kicked out of a recent fan convention for allegedly assaulting co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim. A police report obtained by TMZ revealed that Kove, 78, was forced to leave Summer Con in Puyallup, Washington, after he allegedly bit Hannah-Kim, 37, on Sunday, June 22. Who is Alicia Hannah-Kim? Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove forced to leave event after allegedly biting co-star (REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado, martinkove/Instagram)

Hannah-Kim alleged to authorities that Kove sank his teeth into her arm, nearly drawing blood, when she went to say hello to him. He allegedly kissed her arm when she cried out in pain.

Here’s what followed

After the alleged assault, Hannah-Kim told her husband, Sebastian Roché, what had happened, and the two confronted Kove. Hannah-Kim stated in the police report that this upset Kove, who “was furious and outraged and visibly angry when I told him calmly not to bite me … he insisted he bit me for fun.”

An officer subsequently warned Kove and he apologized to Hannah-Kim and her husband. He was then asked to leave the venue.

Police did make an incident report, but Hannah-Kim did not press charges against Kove. She requested that an informational report be taken with statements from her and Roché. Police said that the injury was a “very noticeable bite mark on her arm that was already turning blue and bruising.”

Who is Alicia Hannah-Kim?

Hannah-Kim is a Korean Australian actress who was born to first generation Korean immigrants and raised in Sydney, Australia. She started acting at the national youth theatre company ATYP and eventually made her television debut on the critically acclaimed series White Collar Blue.

Hannah-Kim went on to make her US television debut recurring on the Starz series Crash. She has also appeared in Grey's Anatomy, Two and a Half Men, Hot in Cleveland, Supah Ninjas, Chasing Life and Hawaii Five-O. According to IMDb, “She recurred in season one of Freeform's 'Alone Together'. Alicia recurs as iconic feminist author Wendy Mah in 'Minx' for HBO Max and joined the cast of Netflix's worldwide smash 'Cobra Kai' in season five as the formidable sensei Kim Da-Eun. She joined the international cast for the upcoming Korean spy series "Tempest" for Disney Plus/Hulu.”