Martin Scorsese directs his daughter in heartwarming TikTok; gives a glimpse of his very filmy house in New York

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese is showing his witty side on social media by appearing alongside his filmmaker daughter Francesca in a heartwarming TikTok, in which he also gives a special tour of his house in New York, showing how filmy is it. (Also read: Exclusive interview with Globes Best Director nominee Martin Scorsese: 'I love Chris Nolan's work') Martin Scorsese featured alongside his daughter Francesca in a new TikTok.

Martin directs his daughter

In the video, the duo give the audience a tour of their home in New York. They are acting out a version of the popular 'I'm a... Of course...' trend of TikToks.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the funny video, Francesca is seen starting off the tour in a hallway full of movie posters.

“We're movie lovers - of course we have film posters all over our house,” she says with a huge smile, following which she is interrupted by dad, who is not seen in front of the camera.

“Now do that again. It has to have more…” jokes the 81-year-old while directing his own daughter.

He goes on to instruct her: “You're proud of these posters. You're happy to have these posters.” He mentions this with a hope that Francesca reflects this enthusiasm in the video.

“Of course we have film posters all over our house,” she says in a more zealous way as she walks on a black and white marble tiled floor.

“That's too big! Take it down. Sort of in between,” Martin is seen telling her daughter.

Francesca responds to him by asserting, “Dad… it's a TikTok!”

Social media users loved the funny banter between the father and daughter. “Never thought Martin Scorsese directing a TikTok would be in our 2024 bingo card but I’m here for it,” one user commented.

“He’s Martin Scorsese, OF COURSE he’s going to direct a TikTok to perfection!” said another.

Home tour on TikTok

The TikTok takes fans into the director's home, showing off its unique decor which reflects his personality.

“We're movie lovers - so of course we have a couple of cameras around anyway,” Martin says while showing off an old fashioned movie camera.

The camera was an early 20th century movie camera with four lenses, and it was set upon a sturdy wooden tripod.

“We're movie lovers - of course we have a director's chair,” says Francesca as she showed a director's chair with the Scorsese name emblazoned on its back. One can also spot a baseball cap with the family name embroidered on the side hanging off the back.

The TikTok viewers also get a glimpse into some of Martin's artwork, including a framed Roadrunner and Wile E Coyote cartoon sketch, which can be seen hanging on the wall.

“We're movie lovers - so of course we have TCM, all the time,” Martin says in his home movie theatre, where a classic black and white film is being played.

"We're movie lovers - of course we have a DVD player,” Francesca says. She shows off DVD copies of the 1962 film Il Sorpasso (titled The Easy Life in English), the 1956 American drama Bigger Than Life and a copy of the 1964 Bernardo Bertolucci movie, Before the Revolution.

“We're movie lovers - so of course we have some movie memorabilia around”, Martin says while taking the viewers into a very special zone.

The clip then shows a room with a bookcase stacked full with.

“Like these... the original red shoes from the film The Red Shoes 1949 - but right now they're loaned out to exhibition somewhere. Sorry!” Martin says while pointing to the empty display case.

“We're movie lovers - so of course we're gonna tell you what cinema really is," Francesca adds.

Following which, Martin says, “We're movie lovers - so of course we have things from movies like automaton from Hugo”. He goes on to show the famous model from the 2011 film that he directed.

The film received 11 Oscar nominations that year, including Best Picture. Martin won a Golden Globe for Best Director for the film.

“We're movie lovers - of course it's impossible to choose a favourite filmmaker”, Francesca says, ending the clip with a friend who can be seen wearing a t-shirt with Martin's face on it.

Martin is on social media

The TikTok clip has already garnered more than 1.8 million views. It is one of many videos the father and daughter have appeared together in recent months.

Lately, Martin, who directed his first feature film in 1967, has become an avid user of social media, where the audiences get to see a different side of him. Martin also has his own Instagram account with almost 2 million followers.