Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios crowned 72nd Miss Universe | Watch crowning moment

Miss Nicaragua is crowned as Miss Universe 2023. After an intense contend between 90-country candidates, Miss Nicaragua emerged as the 72nd Miss Universe. Advancing to the final round alongside her were Miss Thailand and Miss Australia in the beauty pageant. Check out the crowning moment. With pride and happiness in her eyes, Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel passed over the precious crown to her successor. Miss Nicaragua (Miss Universe X)

Miss Universe 2023 crowning moment

The crowd erupts in cheers as Nicaragua wins the title of Miss Universe 2023, with Miss Thailand coming in first place. Amidst the glittering glamour and tears of joy, watch the historic crowning moment unfold.

Second runner-up Moraya Wilson of Miss Australia and first runner-up Anntonia Porsild of Miss Thailand respectively took home the coveted titles in the Miss Universe contest.

Miss Universe 2023 winning question

The final question of Miss Universe 2023 was “If you could live one year in another woman’s shoes who would you choose and why?”. While Miss Australia honored her mother by saying that she would like to step into her mother’s shoe, Miss Thailand named Malala Yousafzai as her answer. She said her struggle and achievements highly inspire her. However, Miss Nicaragua’s answer was the most different and unexpected. She mentioned Mary Wollstonecraft’s name who is known as the women's rights activist and mother of feminism.

Social media is currently exploding with comments congratulating the deserving win. Fans wrote “A totally deserve winning glad you win Nicaragua not Thailand you perform well”, “As a Filipino fan, Nicaragua KILLED the competition this year! So well deserved! Looking forward to see her reign as the new MISS UNIVERSE!”, “The best one from the beginning was Nicaragua. Well done. She deserved it”, “Nicaragua deserved to win. Her life has been extremely difficult and with her life story of perseverance, I’m sure she can reach millions of women across the globe Echa pa lante Nicaragua”

Miss Universe 2023 when and where to watch

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant took place on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time /5 p.m. Pacific Time and Nov 19, 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time. The event was also broadcast online on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and its X account.

