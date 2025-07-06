New Girl stars and their real-life relationships: Here’s who’s dating who

New Girl might have ended in 2018, but fans still adore the quirky chemistry of the sitcom's actors. The show revolved around a teacher who moved into a loft with three guys after a break-up. While none of the main cast, according to People, has dated each other off-screen, their real-life romances are equally charming, and their friendships have stood the test of time. Take a look at the real-life partners of the New Girl cast, as reported by People Magazine. The New Girl cast, adored since the show's end, boasts strong friendships and love stories. (@New_GirlTV/X)

New Girl cast members and their real-life romances

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

First up is Zooey Deschanel, who played the bubbly Jess Day! Zooey has been in a relationship with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott since 2019. The couple, according to People, met while they were filming Carpool Karaoke and got engaged in 2023 during a trip to Scotland with her children, Elsie and Charlie. The couple, though engaged, has yet to plan their wedding. Scott had earlier told People that they had just had a lot going on.

Jake Johnson and Erin Payne

Jake Johnson, famous for playing the grumpy but lovable Nick Miller, has been married to artist Erin Payne since 2005. The couple shares twin daughters, Elizabeth and Olivia. Payne’s artwork, according to People, even appeared on New Girl; she created the illustrations in Nick’s bedroom.

In spite of his fame, Johnson has kept their life private; he had even earlier said that he’s been a happier person because of his wife.

Hannah Simone and Jesse Giddings

Hannah Simone, who played Jess’ best friend Cece, has been married to photographer and former TV host Jesse Giddings since 2016, and they have a son they welcomed in 2017. Simone earlier described designing his nursery as a labor of love influenced by her global travels and vintage aesthetic.

Damon Wayans Jr and Samara Saraiva

Damon Wayans Jr, who played Coach on the show, has been married to Samara Saraiva since 2016. The couple first met at a Miami dinner party and now have three children together. Wayans also has three daughters from a previous relationship.

Max Greenfield and Tess Sanchez

Max Greenfield, everyone's favorite Schmidt from New Girl, is married to Tess Sanchez, who used to be a casting director. They got married back in 2008 and have two kids, Lilly and Ozzie. Tess just put out a book of essays called We’ve Decided to Go in a Different Direction, which is all about figuring things out after she lost her job when the pandemic hit.

Lamorne Morris

Lamorne Morris, who played the lovable Winston Bishop, is currently single. Morris reportedly co-parents his daughter Lily, born in 2020. He has been vocal about how fatherhood changed his outlook on life.

FAQs

Did any of the New Girl cast date in real life?

No, none of the main cast members dated each other off-screen, though they remain close friends.

Did the cast of New Girl get along in real life?

Yes, the cast formed strong friendships during the show’s seven-season run and have spoken fondly of their time together.

Are Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson friends in real life?

Yes, Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson have remained good friends off-screen, often expressing admiration for each other in interviews.

Who almost played Jess in New Girl?

Zooey Deschanel was always the top choice for Jess, but the show was originally pitched as “Chicks and Dicks,” with a different tone before being reworked around her character.