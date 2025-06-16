New Yorkers line up to find husbands at Pedro Pascal lookalike contest. Here's who took $50 cash prize

A unique contest celebrating Pedro Pascal's striking good looks was recently held in New York, where several lookalikes of the Last of Us star gathered to compete and see who could pass off as the real deal. And the winner's uncanny resemblance to Pedro has left fans stunned. Also read: Pedro Pascal's plunging neck shirt look at Cannes leaves fans swooning: ‘Feeling bad for all the other dudes on planet’ As footage from the lookalike contest made its way onto social media, fans were left stunned.(AP)

Pedro Pascal's lookalike contest winner revealed

On Sunday, a Pedro Pascal look-alike contest was held in the streets of New York’s Lower East Side, where fans crowned Pedro #5, a dad named George Gountas, for having the closest resemblance to the Golden Globe-nominated The Last of Us star.

And George Gountas is from the television business. He is the lighting designer for The Daily Show, reports NYPost. George, who stated that he was dragged to the contest by his wife Jenny Gania, won $50 and a year’s supply of burritos courtesy of host Son Del North Mexican restaurant.

“It started when the Game of Thrones came out the first time — that’s when we first heard it. Then some kids started noting it, too, so I was like, when we saw this (contest), I was like, ‘It’s Father’s Day. You have to go. It’s going to be your Father’s Day treat’. It’s funny, because he’s not on social media at all. But now he’s going to be everywhere,” George Gountas said. He edged out nearly 30 other people for the title.

And the inspiration behind the contest was Pedro Pascal’s claim that there is “no good Mexican food” in New York. The event came after Timothée Chalamet surprised fans at another look-alike contest in his honour in Madison Square Park in October.

Having the contest on Father’s Day was interesting as Pedro’s recent self-proclaimed “very daddy” roles have prompted many of his fans to coin him “the internet’s daddy”. In one red carpet interview, the actor acknowledged the label, saying, “Yep, I am your cool sl**ty daddy”.

Fans react

As footage from the event made its way onto social media, fans were left stunned as they laid eyes on the contestants’ striking resemblance to Pedro Pascal. The uncanny similarity sent shockwaves through social media, with fans taking to platforms to share their amazement.

“I love that Pedro Pascal has made my name popular again and that it’s associated with someone so sexy and talented,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “He have the same smile”.

“Omg. That's awesome,” one wrote. One fan shared, “Wait. Is that not just Pedro pascal?”

“Sooo, is he single? Asking for a friend,” mentioned one.

“Not even Pedro himself resembles him as much as number 5 does hahaha,” shared one, and another wrote, “Them organising it on father’s day they knew exactly what they were doing”.

“I love how silly this is... definitely needed to giggle like this in such dark times. LOVE THIS ENERGY,” mentioned one.

In fact, several people attended the Pedro Pascal lookalike contest in hopes of meeting their ideal partner, drawn in by the charm of his doppelganger.

One asked, “ARE THEY SINGLE?”, while another asked, “I need him in my life”.

Pedro Pascal appears as Harry in the recently released film, Materialists. This is his first project after his exit from The Last of Us season 2.