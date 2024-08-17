Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra ‘world class’: 'It's great to stay creative at home and...'

Nick talks about The Good Half

Talking about the movie, Nick said, "I love the script the moment I picked it up. the story as a whole and family dynamics, but also how funny it was. It's obviously a pretty heavy subject matter, but oftentimes in life, I feel like that is what happens. You end up laughing, so you don't cry."

Nick lauds Priyanka

When asked if he got any advice from Priyanka, Nick said, "I’ve got a pretty good scene partner at home. By pretty good, I mean, like, world class. I don't often do scene work together. We just talk about characters. It's great to stay creative at home, and then you can bring that into the workspace."

About The Good Half

The Good Half, a comedy-drama film has been directed by Robert Schwartzman. It also stars Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue. Last month, taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Can't wait! #TheGoodHalf" and tagged Nick.

About Nick and Priyanka

Recently, she accompanied Nick to the premiere of The Good Half in Los Angeles. She had also written on Instagram ,"Cannot wait for you all to experience this beautiful poignant, touching movie with incredible performances. I may or may not be slightly biased, but @nickjonas, you are phenomenal in this one."

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Priyanka's upcoming films

Recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff. She had shared a glimpse on Instagram of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick, Malti Marie her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film. The Bluff which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.

It is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure. Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.