Nicolas Cage in True Detective Season 5? Here’s what he earns per film

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage is in talks to star in HBO’s Emmy-winning anthology True Detective Season 5. The new season will take place in New York, in Jamaica Bay. Cage is being considered for a yet-to-be-known role, but it will possibly play the role of a law enforcement officer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Issa Lopez, who led Season 4 as writer and showrunner, will return. Nicolas Cage may lead True Detective Season 5 in New York. His pay dropped from $20M to $4M per film, with a 2025 net worth of $40M.(AFP)

How much does Nicolas Cage earn per episode?

Nicolas Cage’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at $40 million, as reported by Parade. While it is an impressive amount, it is far less than what he has possessed in the past. Please note: Hindustan Times has not independently verified the authenticity of these figures at the moment.

Over the years, Cage’s finances have gone up and down. At one point, he was worth $150 million. In April 2023, he revealed he owed $6.3 million to the IRS.

The actor earned as much as $20 million per film, and after his career's renaissance, he commands about $4 million upfront per movie, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Sources told the media outlet that he is willing to take a smaller salary if he loves the project and the budget is limited.

About True Detective

True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season of the anthology, starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as detectives. They investigate the disappearance of eight men at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska, uncovering haunted truths buried under the ice. Foster won an Emmy for her performance.

HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Film, Francesca Orsi, said of the new season, “Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country. It’s a different setting but just as powerful.” Filming is expected to start in 2026, with a 2027 premiere.

The original True Detective starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Season 2 featured Colin Farrell, and Season 3 starred Mahershala Ali.