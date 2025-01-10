Nikki Glaser claims she got paid less than a former male host at Golden Globes: ‘I honestly would’ve done it for free’

What Nikki said

“I feel well-paid for what I do. I feel I'm alright. And in this first year, when you’re just trying to prove yourself, I honestly would’ve done it for free. It’s an insane platform to be on. It’s not about the money for me. When people say, ‘You work so hard,’ I say, ‘Who wouldn’t?' I don't understand. I've definitely done some things where I haven't worked that hard, but the stakes haven't been this high,” said Nikki.

“There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue and I got less than that, but that’s okay. I’ll get more next year,” said Nikki, who is rumoured to have struck a three-year deal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to host the Golden Globes. While she didn't confirm that because it wasn't “formally” communicated to her, she did admit she heard some chatter. She also added that she would be surprised if they don't repeat her because it's tough to find people to do major hosting gigs like these.

Which male host is she referring to?

The male host who got paid more than her – Nikki might be alluding to Jerrod Carmichael, who claimed he got $500,000 for hosting the Golden Globes in 2023. In his opening monologue, Jerrod had said he faced a “moral, racial dilemma” when asked to host the Globes given the HFPA's contentious history, but he agreed to do it when they offered him $500,000 for the job.

Meanwhile, the audience for this year's Golden Globes telecast declined by 2% from last year, to an average of 9.3 million viewers. Nikki took over hosting duties from Jo Koy, who was panned for his hosting job last year.