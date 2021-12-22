Oscars 2022 shortlist: Koozhangal, India’s official entry, is out of race; Rintu Thomas' Writing With Fire scores a spot

Tamil drama Koozhangal, which was India's official entry in the international feature film category at the 2022 Academy Awards, is out of the Oscar race. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists on Tuesday. Another Indian entry - Writing With Fire - made it to the shortlist in the best documentary feature category.

Helmed by first-time director Vinothraj PS, Koozhangal (Pebbles) follows the story of an alcoholic abusive husband who, after his long-suffering wife runs off, sets out with his young son to find her and bring her back. The film, produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, features Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan.

In October, after Koozhangal was chosen as India's official entry, Vignesh had tweeted, "There's a chance to hear this! And the Oscars goes to... Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives... #Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can’t be prouder, happier and content." Vinothraj had replied, "Could not be more happier to receive this news."

Meanwhile, Writing With Fire chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India's only newspaper run by Dalit women. The documentary has been directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. It follows the story of an ambitious group of Dalit women, led by their chief reporter, Meera, as the team switches from print to digital in order to stay relevant.

In the international feature film category, 15 films are currently in the running for the award. Films from a total of 92 countries were eligible in the category. Iran's A Hero, Japan's Drive My Car, Denmark's Flee, and Italy's The Hand of God are some of the films in this category.

Great Freedom (Austria), Playground (Belgium), I’m Your Man (Germany), Hive (Kosovo), Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico), The Worst Person in the World (Norway), Plaza Catedral (Panama), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan), Compartment No 6 (Finland), Lamb (Iceland) and The Good Boss (Spain) are also part of the list.

Fifteen films have advanced in the documentary feature category for the 94th edition of the Academy Awards. One hundred thirty-eight films were eligible in the category.

Other titles in the list are--Ascension, Attica, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Faya Dayi, The First Wave, Flee, In the Same Breath, Julia, President, Procession, The Rescue, Simple as Water, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), and The Velvet Underground.

The Academy also announced shortlists in eight other categories for the upcoming awards ceremony--documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live action short film, sound and visual effects. The final nominations will be announced on February 8, with the awards ceremony scheduled to be held on March 27.