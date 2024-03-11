Oscars 2024: John Cena shocks viewers as he goes nude to present Best Costume Design

John Cena wore nothing at all as he made his way on stage at the Oscars to present Best Costume Design. Host Jimmy Kimmel set it up just before his arrival, and shared an anecdote when a streaker ran across the stage during the 1974 Academy Awards. (Also read: Oscars 2024 live updates) John Cena performs on stage during the presentation of the Oscar for Costume Design on stage during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

John Cena bares it all at the Oscars

To present the award for Best Costume Design, John Cena then peeked his head out from the side and told Jimmy Kimmel that he didn’t want to “do the streaker bit" anymore. He then added, “It’s an elegant event. Honestly, you should feel ashamed right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea. The male body is not a joke!” When Kimmel suggested that the WWE wrestler anyway wrestles nude, he added: “Dude, I don’t wrestle naked, I wrestle in jorts!” To this, Kimmel said that jorts are worse than being naked.

'Costumes, they are so important'

At this point, John covered his private parts with an oversized winner’s envelope and made his wat to the center of the stage with shock reactions from everyone in the audience. He said, “Costumes, they are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is!”

As the lights dimmed to read out the name of the nominees, several assistants came to rescue with an elaborate gown for him. He then announced the winner of the category- Holly Waddington for Poor Things. She triumphed in the category that included Jacqueline Durran for Barbie, Jacqueline West for Killers of the Flower Moon, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman for Napoleon, and Ellen Mirojnick for Oppenheimer.

