Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson and more Hollywood stars turn up in de-glam avatars for rehearsal | Pics

The red carpet has been rolled out, the champagne is on ice, and Hollywood is ready to crown the year's best movie. On Saturday, multiple stars were spotted at the Dolby Theatre as they rehearsed for Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony. Present were Selena Gomez, Samuel L Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Elle Fanning and more stars… in not very starry avatars. Selena Gomez looks lovely as she rehearses as a presenter for tomorrow's Oscars ceremony.

A de-glam night

Selena looked stunning in a black top and jeans look, wearing little makeup and pretty glasses. She held an Oscar in her hand as she spoke into the mic. Scarlett was seen in a cream sweatshirt and gold necklaces with hair tied up in a messy do. Rachel Zegler looked cute in a mesh top and Lily Rose Depp turned up in a simple black T-shirt. See their pictures here:

Who else was there?

The day before the ceremony, Emma Stone was also casually dressed in a brown shirt jacket, white T-shirt and jeans. On the Oscars stage Saturday, she mimicked walking to the microphone in high heels before immediately flubbing her lines — a moment of levity for the busy production staff milling around.

“Oh God,” she said. “This is going to go great.”

Stone eventually made it through her lines and hugged the stand-in playing the winner of her category before handing her the award. At Oscars rehearsals, the golden statuettes are real, but the winners are “for this rehearsal only” with a lineup of working actors playing all variety of nominees, from shorts directors to best actress candidates. The Associated Press got a peek at what’s to come — though most details about who’s presenting what, and what they will say are secret until the live broadcast.

Many stars cycled in and out of the show venue Saturday morning. Andrew Garfield, Whoopi Goldberg, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Sterling K. Brown, Ana de Armas, Goldie Hawn and Miles Teller all made their way to Hollywood to practice their lines, walk in their show heels and find their marks.

A twisty awards season rocked by Los Angeles wildfires and a racist tweet scandal reaches its climax with the 97th Academy Awards gala, hosted by Conan O'Brien, kicking off at 4:00 pm (0000 GMT Monday).

As stars make the final adjustments to their gowns and tuxedos, the race for Hollywood's grandest prize is too close to call, with two wildly different films seen as frontrunners for best picture.