Oscars 2025: Know when and where to watch the 97th Academy Awards in India

The 97th Academy Awards, or the Oscars, are set to take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards show is considered one of Hollywood's biggest nights, and film enthusiasts around the globe eagerly await the event to celebrate the victories of their favourites. Here are all the details you need to know about the grand event. Know when and where to watch Oscars 2025 in India.

Where to watch in India

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT for viewers in the United States. Viewers in India can watch the award ceremony early morning on Monday, March 3, 2025, starting at 5:30 AM IST. The awards show will broadcast live on Star Movies and Star Movies Select. Additionally, audiences can live-stream the event on Disney+ Hotstar.

Host and presenters

This year, the ceremony will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning television host and comedian Conan O'Brien, marking his first time as the Oscars host. The event will also feature a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Oprah Winfrey, Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., and Zoe Saldaña, among others.

Speaking about hosting the Oscars 2025, O’Brien told Lara Spencer in an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America, "I'm just going to keep popping in and just yell, 'Host!'" he joked. "Like during someone's emotional speech when they've just won and they're saying a beautiful thing about their grandmother who believed in them, and I lean in, 'Host!' Jarring. Upsetting. Probably a bad idea."

Special performances

The ceremony promises memorable performances to make the starry night even more special. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will perform songs from their musical drama Wicked. Additionally, artists such as Lisa from BLACKPINK, Raye, Doja Cat, and Queen Latifah will also deliver special performances.

Nominees

The nominations for the 2025 Oscars have spotlighted a diverse range of talents and films. Karla Sofía Gascón has made history as the first openly trans woman to be nominated in an acting category for her role in Emilia Pérez. The film is also leading the nominations with 13 nods, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, which each received 10 nominations.

Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody are the top contenders for the Best Actor category, while Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres, and Mikey Madison are competing for Best Actress. However, all eyes in India are on Anuja, a film backed by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra, which secured a historic nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category.