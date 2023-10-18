‘Pleased this is now over’: Conor Mcgregor will not face sexual assault charges

In June, UFC champ Conor Mcgregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a men's bathroom at an NBA Finals game. Prosecutors found “insufficient evidence” after reviewing the CCTV footage from the Kaseya Center on the night of the incident as per TMZ. The footage did show the woman going inside a men's bathroom with Mcgregor for five minutes. Later, they were also seen together in a club inside the NBA arena before going their separate ways. Conor McGregor is finally cleared of sexual assault charges against him(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

When the prosecutors inquired with an attendant who was in the same bathroom, he said that the woman didn't say anything about Mcgregor assaulting him. Meanwhile, her friend revealed that she called her mother the same night to tell her that she “had met” the UFC star. Prosecutors also added that the accuser initially tried to complain about Mcgregor to the police and asked the detective whether the UFC star “would like to settle or pay her off” if she dropped the charges.

“In light of the above facts and circumstances,” prosecutors said in a memo that the State “would not be able to satisfy its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.” Prosecutors also cited “contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses” in addition to “insufficient evidence” as the cause behind this decision.

After Mcgregor was cleared of these charges, his attorney Barbara Llanes released a statement saying, “After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor.” “On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over,” she added.