Priyanka Chopra fans tell her to ‘control your man’ as Nick Jonas’ Elon Musk endorsement gets backlash

Recently, Nick Jonas seemingly extended support to Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter). The singer responded to Elon Musk sharing a Jonas Brothers meme, however, his tweet didn't sit well with the fans who have been criticizing him for 'endorsing' the billionaire. Nick Jonas faces backlash after he 'endorses' Elon Musk on X.

(Also Read: Malti Marie is busy with cricket as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas begin Christmas celebrations at LA home. See pics)

Nick Jonas and Elon Musk's X exchange

On December 17, Elon Musk reacted to a Tesla Owners Silicon Valley's X post that said the company's profit increased since Donald Trump was elected again. Elon Musk re-shared the tweet with the popular Jonas Brothers meme in which Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were rotating a table when Joe Jonas entered. He further wrote, "My, how the tables have turned."

In response to this, Nick Jonas shared an image of Elon Musk pointing his finger and also wrote, "Take us to the year 3000." The tweet went viral and got 27.1 million views in no time. However, this didn't sit well with Nick Jonas' fans who interpreted this tweet as him endorsing Elon Musk.

Netizens' reaction to Nick Jonas' tweet

One of the X users commented, "is this a trump post?! @priyankachopra get your man." Another commented, “Priyanka get your man under control PLEASE.” Soon after this, Nick Jonas shared a picture with Priyanka Chopra from their Christmas celebrations on X. The backlash to Nick ‘endorsing Elon’ continued even there. One of the comments read, “Priyanka please take the phone from this man before its too late." Another commented, “Priyanka…girl, run!”

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently returned to the US after attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The actor shared a few photos on Instagram as the family began their Christmas celebrations. In one of the photos, Nick and Priyanka were making a romantic pose and in another picture that grabbed attention, their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was playing with a cricket bat.