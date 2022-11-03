Priyanka Chopra-Sam Heughan movie changes title a 3rd time, release postponed to May 2023

Love Again is the third, freshest title for Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's upcoming romantic drama. It was first titled Text For You, then It's All Coming Back To Me, inspired by Celine Dion's hit song. The singer and her songs (even some new ones) will feature heavily in the movie.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share new photos from the movie and also announce a new release date. The release has been delayed from February 2023 to May 2023. It was supposed to be a Valentine's Day release earlier.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, “#LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters worldwide on May 12th! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love @celinedion. I’m so proud that our movie will feature new music from the wonder herself! Yay @samheughan we did it!!!” The first photo showed her and Sam at a restaurant, eating burgers. Second photo showed Sam on a couch with Celine Dion.

It is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth. Priyanka features in the movie as a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man (Sam). The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.

Celine Dion will star as herself in the movie and play a pivotal part in inspiring the two main characters to fall in love. Produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures, the film also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.

Apart from this, Priyanka also has the Citadel series with Russo Brothers. She will be seen with Richard Madden on the show. There is also Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

