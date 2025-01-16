Revealed: Why Ben Affleck had ‘heated conversation’ with cops after FBI visit

Ben Affleck was spotted in a heated conversation with police outside his Brentwood home, just hours after a visit from the FBI. The 52-year-old actor, leaning out of his BMW, appeared visibly frustrated as he gestured and pointed during the exchange. According to sources, the discussion revolved around private security in the area that had been preventing residents, including Affleck, from reaching their homes. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently spotted together

Ben Affleck discussed access issues with police amid wildfire evacuation

“Ben was talking to police who are in his neighbourhood right now because he lives right outside of a mandatory evacuation zone,” a source told US Weekly. According to the insiders with knowledge of the situation, “There is a neighbour, who has private security, who has been interfering with residents getting to their own homes, Ben being one of them.” Though tensions were high, insiders clarified that the Oscar winner isn’t facing any legal trouble.

The situation reportedly ended with Affleck and the officers sharing a laugh. The FBI has denied any involvement in legal trouble for Affleck. Their presence in the neighbourhood was related to an ongoing investigation into drone activity.

Photos shared by TMZ showed Affleck speaking with law enforcement officials, including those from the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI, outside his California home. This interaction occurred on January 12th, amid ongoing wildfire evacuations in the Los Angeles area.

FBI investigates unauthorised drone activity

According to PageSix, Affleck’s home has been the center of some unusual attention recently, as law enforcement investigates unauthorised drone activity in his Los Angeles neighbourhood.

According to a representative from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were present on Sunday, January 12, assisting with a grid search for drones in the area in connection with the ongoing Palasides fire.

A source close to the situation told Page Six that FBI agents were at Affleck’s home to inquire about any CCTV footage that might capture the drone that allegedly damaged a firefighting aircraft. The drone reportedly caused damage to a super scooper, one of the planes used to combat the wildfire. The actor has cooperated with authorities, and his representatives have yet to comment on the ongoing investigation.