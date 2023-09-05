‘RIP Josh’ trends as X users claim actor Josh Peck is dead, but here's the truth

A bizarre phrase that began trending on X (formerly Twitter) took the internet by storm late Monday, September 4. ‘RIP Josh’ began trending, prompting scores of Josh Peck’s fans to believe the actor had died. Josh notably featured on the ‘Nickelodeon’ series ‘Drake & Josh.’ Josh Peck attends The Hollywood Reporter's Kids Power Issue Celebration at Westfield Century City on June 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Elyse Jankowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

An X user named Katsu was the first to share a post saying Josh was dead. “RIP Josh Peck, thank you for all the childhood memories,” the user wrote on X.

While some fell for the fake news and started sharing ‘RIP Josh’ posts, others questioned the claim as no credible media house had reported it. No one from the actor’s team and family had confirmed the claim either. People refused to believe the claim as Josh had shared a post on Instagram less than 24 hours ago.

Is Josh Peck okay?

Multiple social media users later debunked the rumours to confirm that Josh is very much alive. One user suggested that it was a “MAGA cultist” who actually died, and not Josh. A post on X paid tribute who the actual Josh who allegedly died. “Josh out worked 99% of political activists, and he did so being a quadriplegic, living in a nursing home in the middle of nowhere. He's an example of what one man can accomplish against all odds and with a fantastic work ethic and attitude. We love you, bro. Rest in paradise,” X user Brenden Dilley wrote.

"okay so when I see RIP Josh, I panic and think it means Josh Peck's dead. Turns out it ain't that, it's some MAGA cultist who died. Honestly good riddance, got damn bait and switched. Least we still have the TRUE Josh with us. Also y'all should watch Drake and Josh RIGHT NOW," one X user wrote. “RIP Josh is NOT Josh Peck. Josh Peck is just fine. It’s whoever this Jack a** was,” one user said, sharing a post about the actual Josh who died. One user wrote, “RIP Josh is NOT Josh Peck. Josh Peck is just fine.” “Josh Peck is ALIVE, please STOP spreading FALSE misinformation on a person especially if you have no personal connection with them,” one user wrote.