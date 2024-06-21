Famous fans, colleagues and family pay tribute to actor Donald Sutherland, the star of “M.A.S.H.” “Klute” and “The Hunger Games” who died at age 88. Elliott Gould, Justin Trudeau, Helen Mirren and more pay tribute to Donald Sutherland

“Donald was a giant, not only physically but as a talent. He was also enormously kind and generous. ... It’s never easy losing the caliber of a human being and actor like Donald Sutherland, but this one really profoundly hurts because Donald was like my brother, and a big part of my own career.” — Sutherland's “M.A.S.H.” co-star Elliott Gould, in a statement to The Associated Press.

“I was blessed to direct him in #Backdraft. One of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time. Incredible range, creative courage & dedication to serving the story & the audience with supreme excellence.” — Ron Howard, on X.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.” — Actor and Sutherland’s son, Kiefer Sutherland, on X.

“Donald Sutherland was one of the smartest actors I ever worked with. He had a wonderful enquiring brain, and a great knowledge on a wide variety of subjects. He combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity, and with a seriousness about his profession as an actor. This all made him into the legend of film that he became.” — Actor Helen Mirren, who co-starred with Sutherland in 2017's “The Leisure Seekers,” in a statement.

“We’ve lost one of the greats. Donald Sutherland brought a level of brilliance to his craft few could match. A remarkable, legendary actor — and a great Canadian.” — Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on X.

“No words. He was too important.” — Former New York Times film critic Janet Maslin, on X.

“He starred in two of my very favourite and most influential films — ‘Don’t Look Now’ and the 1978 ‘Invasion Of The Bodysnatchers’. But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his legendary filmography. He was a funny, laconic, but also intense and dramatic presence in so many memorable movies.” — Director Edgar Wright, on Instagram.

“It was my honor to work with him many years ago, and I will never forget his charisma and ability. If you want a master class in acting, watch him in 'Ordinary People.'” — Actor Rob Lowe, who appeared with Sutherland in the 2004 miniseries “Salem's Lot,” via X.

“aww man. farewell, Donald Sutherland.” — Actor Elijah Wood on X.

“We lost a legend, a journeyman actor that created unique and believable characters every time he stepped in front of the camera.” — Jon Cassar, who directed both Donald and Kiefer Sutherland in 2015's “Forsaken,” via X.

